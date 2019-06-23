Cleveland Research Begins Coverage on Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $141.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.97.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $130.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $108.11 and a 1-year high of $139.77.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,832,787 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $882,363,000 after acquiring an additional 250,021 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 272,644 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after acquiring an additional 78,604 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 21,698.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,841 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

