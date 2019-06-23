Chemours (NYSE:CC) PT Set at $26.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Chemours (NYSE:CC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CC. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemours from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Chemours to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chemours from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.70.

Shares of CC stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.55.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.30). Chemours had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chemours will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.64%.

In other Chemours news, SVP Susan M. Kelliher bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.06 per share, with a total value of $149,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark P. Vergnano bought 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,622. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 55,500 shares of company stock worth $1,289,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

