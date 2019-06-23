CGI (NYSE:GIB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

GIB has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lowered CGI from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America began coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NYSE GIB opened at $76.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.54. CGI has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $78.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CGI will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CGI by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CGI by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in CGI by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CGI by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

