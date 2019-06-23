Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Director Andrew G. Michelmore Acquires 5,000 Shares

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Director Andrew G. Michelmore bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,656.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CENX stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. Century Aluminum Co has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.58 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum Co will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Century Aluminum by 893.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Century Aluminum by 374.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Century Aluminum by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

