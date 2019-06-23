Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $69.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCL. Nomura lowered their price objective on Carnival from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Carnival from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.39.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. Carnival has a 12 month low of $45.64 and a 12 month high of $67.69. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carnival will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carnival by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Carnival by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Carnival by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,988,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Carnival by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

