CareTech (LON:CTH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of CareTech (LON:CTH) in a research note published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on the stock.

CTH opened at GBX 360 ($4.70) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.11, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. CareTech has a twelve month low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 410 ($5.36). The company has a market cap of $392.18 million and a PE ratio of 25.53.

Get CareTech alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. CareTech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

CareTech Holdings PLC and its subsidiaries provide social care and support services for children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Adult Services and Children Services. The Adult services segment provides individual tailor made solutions for people living in their own homes, residential care, or independent supported living schemes.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for CareTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.