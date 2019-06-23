Capital One Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UDR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 20th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for UDR’s FY2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $270.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.41 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

UDR has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut UDR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. UDR has a 1 year low of $36.40 and a 1 year high of $47.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 451.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 45,067 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 52,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 227,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 92,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UDR news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 5,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $233,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 490,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,874,370.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 1,500 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $66,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,906.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,618. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

