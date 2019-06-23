Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) a $8.00 Price Target

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PACB. BidaskClub raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.11.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $6.23 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.83 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 102.01% and a negative net margin of 143.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

