Canaccord Genuity Trims Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Target Price to C$3.50

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GTE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a top pick rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.20 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

TSE:GTE opened at C$2.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57. The company has a market cap of $872.43 million and a PE ratio of 10.32. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.13 and a 1-year high of C$5.09.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$200.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.54 million. Analysts expect that Gran Tierra Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

