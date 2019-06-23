Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Nike (NYSE:NKE)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research note published on Wednesday, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $96.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nike from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.58.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $85.75 on Wednesday. Nike has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nike had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $9,352,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 40,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total transaction of $3,513,151.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

