Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GTE. Scotiabank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gran Tierra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Gran Tierra Energy from a top pick rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gran Tierra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of GTE stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $152.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

In other news, CFO Ryan Ellson purchased 18,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $29,624.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 254,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,632.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp bought 523,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $1,192,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,875,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,755,424.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,929,600 shares of company stock valued at $20,909,424 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 23,524 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter worth $114,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 58,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 18,137 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 490.2% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

