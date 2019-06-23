Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Director Sells $140,624.00 in Stock

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Director Randall W. Larrimore sold 3,400 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $140,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.46. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $43.98.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 54.23% and a net margin of 3.19%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 319.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. ValuEngine raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

