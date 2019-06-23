CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CalAmp Corp. is a leading provider of wireless communications products that enable anytime/anywhere access to critical information, data and entertainment content. With comprehensive capabilities ranging from product design and development through volume production, CalAmp delivers cost-effective high quality solutions to a broad array of customers and end markets. CalAmp is the leading supplier of Direct Broadcast Satellite outdoor customer premise equipment to the U.S. satellite television market. The Company also provides wireless data communication solutions for the telemetry and asset tracking markets, private wireless networks, public safety communications and critical infrastructure and process control applications. “

CAMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded CalAmp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered CalAmp from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered CalAmp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CalAmp from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $337.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.83. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $24.52.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.58 million. CalAmp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CalAmp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in CalAmp during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in CalAmp during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in CalAmp by 423.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in CalAmp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,769 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

