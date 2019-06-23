BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $71.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $68.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BWXT. Bank of America downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.33.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $50.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.91 and a 12 month high of $67.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 76.60% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $416.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

