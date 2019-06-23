BTIG Research Raises Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target to $148.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its price target upped by BTIG Research to $148.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

IIPR opened at $117.52 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $137.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 209.93 and a current ratio of 209.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 72.99 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.33%.

In related news, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $283,140.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,144.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.