Brokerages Set Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) PT at $8.50

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBBN shares. ValuEngine raised Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CEO Franklin W. Iv Hobbs purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kent Mathy purchased 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $96,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBBN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,608. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $496.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $121.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.43 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

