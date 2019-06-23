Brokerages Set Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) PT at $25.44

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARA shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised Cara Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Laidlaw upped their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $118,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 963,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,648,794.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mani Mohindru sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $53,389.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,919.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,421 shares of company stock valued at $413,302 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,800,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,407,000 after buying an additional 42,487 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 981,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,251,000 after purchasing an additional 144,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 304,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 178,414 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 303,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARA traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $20.64. The stock had a trading volume of 739,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.30% and a negative net margin of 443.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

