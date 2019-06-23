Brokerages Set Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) PT at $25.44

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.44.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARA shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised Cara Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Laidlaw upped their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.
In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $118,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 963,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,648,794.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mani Mohindru sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $53,389.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,919.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,421 shares of company stock valued at $413,302 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:CARA traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $20.64. The stock had a trading volume of 739,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $24.30.
Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.30% and a negative net margin of 443.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cara Therapeutics Company Profile
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.
