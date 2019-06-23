Brokerages Expect Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.61. Cadence Bancorp reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cadence Bancorp.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.47 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cadence Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

CADE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.77. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $30.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 49,724 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $1,135,198.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,256,423.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David F. Black sold 22,500 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $479,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,224 shares of company stock worth $1,817,309. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 35.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 41,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 34,184 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 617.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 44,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorp (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.