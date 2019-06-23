British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 4,000 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,860 ($63.50) target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,950 ($38.55) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price (up previously from GBX 2,795 ($36.52)) on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,836.25 ($50.13).

Get British American Tobacco Plc Ads alerts:

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,797 ($36.55) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 52-week low of GBX 2,336.50 ($30.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,265 ($55.73). The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 50.75 ($0.66) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

In related news, insider Jack Bowles sold 6,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,947 ($38.51), for a total value of £200,720.17 ($262,276.45). Insiders sold 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $22,732,147 in the last quarter.

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.