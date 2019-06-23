Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WIFI. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Boingo Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Boingo Wireless from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $35.00 price objective on Boingo Wireless and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Shares of WIFI stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. Boingo Wireless has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $887.18 million, a P/E ratio of -657.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $66.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.74 million. Equities analysts predict that Boingo Wireless will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boingo Wireless news, insider Derek Peterson sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $253,141.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,621.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 390,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,768,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,992 shares of company stock worth $1,477,463 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the first quarter valued at $179,000.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.