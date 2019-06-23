Boenning Scattergood Reaffirms Neutral Rating for City (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded City from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on City in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. City has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.67.

Shares of CHCO opened at $73.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. City has a one year low of $65.32 and a one year high of $83.27.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $55.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 million. City had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 31.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that City will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other City news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $51,116.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,634.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 1,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $121,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,173 shares of company stock worth $1,131,079. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in City by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in City by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in City during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in City by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in City by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

