Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.162 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.4% annually over the last three years. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) has a payout ratio of 141.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.4%.

BRG opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 181.95 and a current ratio of 181.95. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $262.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Separately, National Securities started coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

