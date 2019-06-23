BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BIOSPECIFICS TECHNOLOGIES is engaged in the business of producing and licensing, for sale by other, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved enzyme derived from collagenase, named Collagenase ABC, and researching, developing and clinically testing additional products derived therefrom for potential use as pharmaceuticals. “

Get BioSpecifics Technologies alerts:

BSTC has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. HC Wainwright set a $85.00 target price on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSTC opened at $58.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.30. BioSpecifics Technologies has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $73.31.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 59.99%. The business had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Chao sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $254,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,104.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Gitman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $329,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,583 shares of company stock worth $2,309,328. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSTC. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 315,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,695,000 after acquiring an additional 64,691 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,311,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 340.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 30,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 513,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after acquiring an additional 26,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,272,000. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioSpecifics Technologies (BSTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.