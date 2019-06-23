BidaskClub Upgrades Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) to “Sell”

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SMTC. ValuEngine lowered Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Semtech from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Semtech to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $46.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $39.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $59,246.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,887,939.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark C. Costello sold 12,046 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $547,611.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,383.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,746 shares of company stock worth $3,738,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $714,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 27,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 396,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,199,000 after buying an additional 91,041 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

