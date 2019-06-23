BidaskClub Lowers Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SSTI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Shotspotter from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Shotspotter to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Shotspotter from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shotspotter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Shotspotter from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.89.

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. Shotspotter has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $499.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.99.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Shotspotter had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $9.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Shotspotter will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Samuel Klepper sold 1,201 shares of Shotspotter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $54,057.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 12,398 shares of Shotspotter stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $562,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,735,644. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

