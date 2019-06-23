BidaskClub Downgrades Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Hold

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on GAIN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

GAIN stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.88. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 136.75% and a return on equity of 6.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,424,000. Global Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

