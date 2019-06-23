BidaskClub Downgrades Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Hold

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on GAIN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
GAIN stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.88. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $12.70.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,424,000. Global Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.
Gladstone Investment Company Profile
Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
