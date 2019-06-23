BidaskClub Downgrades Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Century Bancorp stock opened at $85.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Century Bancorp has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $95.70. The company has a market capitalization of $477.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.58 per share, with a total value of $25,759.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 696,979 shares in the company, valued at $59,647,462.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.35 per share, for a total transaction of $46,159.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 687,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,764,138.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,589 shares of company stock worth $1,237,045. 36.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 552.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.