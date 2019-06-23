Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:BOTB opened at GBX 301 ($3.93) on Thursday. Best of the Best has a 12-month low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 360 ($4.70). The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 million and a PE ratio of 8.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Best of the Best’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.03%.

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

