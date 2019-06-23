BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution. Its business is to offer Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products and to invest funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank, together with funds generated from operations, in loans and investment securities. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

BCBP opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. BCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCBP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in BCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 18,779 shares during the period. 28.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

