Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €85.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) received a €85.00 ($98.84) price target from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Independent Research set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €78.43 ($91.20).

Shares of BMW opened at €64.44 ($74.93) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52-week low of €61.14 ($71.09) and a 52-week high of €86.74 ($100.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

