Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price upped by Piper Jaffray Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cowen set a $75.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.07.

NYSE:BAX opened at $82.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $82.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

In other news, SVP Scott Pleau sold 9,710 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $776,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $47,712.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,018,303 shares of company stock worth $383,319,085. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 33,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

