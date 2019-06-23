Barclays Reaffirms “Equal weight” Rating for United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UU. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 830 ($10.85) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 920 ($12.02) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Utilities Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 862.83 ($11.27).

Shares of United Utilities Group stock opened at GBX 801 ($10.47) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 674.40 ($8.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 879.60 ($11.49).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 27.52 ($0.36) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $13.76. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 99,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 821 ($10.73), for a total transaction of £813,405.75 ($1,062,858.68). Also, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 31,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 813 ($10.62), for a total value of £254,420.22 ($332,445.08). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,981,469.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

