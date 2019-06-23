Barclays Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €52.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €52.50 ($61.05) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRE. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €70.95 ($82.50) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €59.58 ($69.27).

FRA:FRE opened at €48.19 ($56.03) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

