Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 515,700 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 489,600 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 752,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 140,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 764,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Financial by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 135,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seacliff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFH opened at $0.81 on Friday. Atlas Financial has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

