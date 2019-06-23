Argus Begins Coverage on Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Argus assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush set a $39.00 target price on Citizens Financial Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.90.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,036,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,199,000 after acquiring an additional 441,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 55.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 107.3% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 379,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 196,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

