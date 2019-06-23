Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Apogee Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apogee Enterprises to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of APOG opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $50.87.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $346.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.18 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 3.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Sara L. Hays sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $77,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 118,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

