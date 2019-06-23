Anna Manz Acquires 12 Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Anna Manz acquired 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,134 ($40.95) per share, for a total transaction of £376.08 ($491.42).

Anna Manz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Anna Manz acquired 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,466 ($45.29) per share, for a total transaction of £415.92 ($543.47).

Shares of JMAT opened at GBX 3,182 ($41.58) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 2,574 ($33.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,810 ($49.78).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 62.25 ($0.81) dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $23.25. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

JMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC increased their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,650 ($47.69) to GBX 3,750 ($49.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Matthey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,738.33 ($48.85).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

