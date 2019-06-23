Analysts Expect Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

In related news, insider Myron Z. Holubiak purchased 129,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $200,647.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 58.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 102,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,955. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.15.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

