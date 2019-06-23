Analysts Expect BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Brokerages expect BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BRAINSWAY LTD/S.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

BWAY remained flat at $$10.25 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.39.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

