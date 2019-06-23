American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

American National Insurance stock opened at $112.74 on Thursday. American National Insurance has a twelve month low of $111.21 and a twelve month high of $155.24. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Get American National Insurance alerts:

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in American National Insurance by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in American National Insurance by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in American National Insurance by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American National Insurance by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 80,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American National Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for American National Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.