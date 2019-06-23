Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells $60,772.40 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Uwe Schramm sold 1,612 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $60,772.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Uwe Schramm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Uwe Schramm sold 2,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Uwe Schramm sold 2,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $77,140.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Uwe Schramm sold 2,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $72,600.00.

ALTR stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 105.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $127.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,295,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,707,777 shares of the software’s stock worth $99,673,000 after acquiring an additional 467,553 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,150,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $42,331,000 after acquiring an additional 201,800 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 944,091 shares of the software’s stock worth $34,752,000 after acquiring an additional 118,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.70 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.28.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

