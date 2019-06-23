Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Short Interest Update

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,010,200 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 10,183,200 shares. Approximately 34.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 498,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.1 days.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $35.55.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.44.

In related news, insider Alison Moore sold 48,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $1,306,637.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,918,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $56,373,021.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

