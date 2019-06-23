Air France KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €9.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €10.60 ($12.33) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.30 ($16.63) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.26 ($11.94).

Get Air France KLM alerts:

Shares of AF stock opened at €7.73 ($8.99) on Wednesday. Air France KLM has a fifty-two week low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a fifty-two week high of €14.65 ($17.03).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Air France KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.