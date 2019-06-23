Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Agilysys to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.06 million, a PE ratio of -38.98 and a beta of 0.36. Agilysys has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $22.98.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $36.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.80 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $149,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 438,351 shares of company stock valued at $9,154,765 in the last ninety days. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1,508.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

