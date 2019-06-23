Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $325.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $300.70.

Adobe stock opened at $299.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Adobe has a 1-year low of $204.95 and a 1-year high of $304.00. The company has a market capitalization of $147.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. Adobe’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total value of $1,187,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,170.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,981 shares of company stock valued at $14,744,006. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Lunia Capital LP increased its stake in Adobe by 23,384.5% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 8,928,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $981,259,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,369,516 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $536,079,000 after purchasing an additional 839,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,579,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,486,028,000 after purchasing an additional 664,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Adobe by 24.6% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,659,090 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $708,621,000 after purchasing an additional 524,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

