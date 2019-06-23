Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Wedbush

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $304.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $300.70.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE stock opened at $299.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe has a 1 year low of $204.95 and a 1 year high of $304.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total value of $1,187,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,170.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,458 shares in the company, valued at $16,777,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,981 shares of company stock worth $14,744,006 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Adobe by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,046,965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,000,828,000 after acquiring an additional 349,019 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the software company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Adobe by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,973 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its position in Adobe by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 27,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.