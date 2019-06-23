$104.82 Million in Sales Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will announce $104.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.50 million and the lowest is $103.80 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $98.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $423.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $418.77 million to $429.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $445.49 million, with estimates ranging from $423.90 million to $459.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE FR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $37.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 794,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,090,000 after buying an additional 122,401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 154,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 16,349 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 209,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,408,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,489,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,741,000 after buying an additional 302,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.