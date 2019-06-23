$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) will post $1.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s earnings. Arthur J Gallagher & Co posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will report full-year sales of $7.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $7.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $8.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.54. 1,239,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $64.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.86%.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 6,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total transaction of $512,066.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,911.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $102,132.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,912.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,124 shares of company stock worth $848,399 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,674,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,920 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6,202.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,656,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,988,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 850,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,697,000 after purchasing an additional 650,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,536,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,410,000 after purchasing an additional 475,061 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

