Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $94,371.40 in Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $94,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Schlossman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Robert Schlossman sold 55,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $3,677,300.00.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. Zscaler Inc has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $82.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -249.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $79.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 561.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

