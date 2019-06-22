Zacks: Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $4.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Luna Innovations an industry rank of 98 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Luna Innovations in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Luna Innovations from $4.60 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

LUNA stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.48. 87,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.29. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.10 million, a PE ratio of 112.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 22.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Luna Innovations will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 12,592.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the first quarter valued at $417,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Luna Innovations by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 130,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 28,216 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Luna Innovations by 11.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the period. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.